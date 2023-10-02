WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews responded to a sand pit pond southwest of Valley Center Monday.

Crawdad pulled from a Jeep that was reported stolen in 2022 and pulled from a lake on Oct. 2, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Emergency crews were called to a report of a submerged vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of West 53rd Street North.

Sedgwick County Fire Division Chief Judd Brackeen says a worker at the sand pit was looking for an anchor site when he found a Jeep submerged in the water and called 911.

A dive team went into the water and determined no one was inside of the Jeep. A chain was then attached, and it was pulled from the water.

The only occupants were several crawfish, including one very large crawfish. The Jeep turned out to have been reported stolen in 2022.