Jewell County authorities looking for thief who stole hundreds of pumpkins from pumpkin patch

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Jewell County are looking for the culprit behind a pumpkin patch theft.

The Jewell County Sheriff's Office said around 200 pumpkins were stolen from a pumpkin patch in Jewell County on Saturday.

Authorities did not release the name of the pumpkin patch, but they said it was located about three miles east of Randall.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 785-378-3194.

A $500 reward is being offered up for information leading to an arrest and conviction.