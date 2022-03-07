OLATHE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — An 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder following a shooting at Olathe East High School used a “ghost gun” in the shooting, according to county prosecutors.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the gun was bought in a kit, did not include serial numbers, and was untraceable.

Meanwhile, suspect and Olathe East senior Jaylon Elmore remains hospitalized with critical injuries following the shooting.

During a hearing at the Johnson County Courthouse on Monday afternoon, a judge appointed attorney Paul Morrison to represent Elmore.

He was also ordered to appear at his next hearing scheduled for March 17.

Both men Elmore is accused of shooting suffered serious injuries but were released from the hospital on Friday.

According to Johnson County court documents, his bond is set at $1 million cash or surety. As conditions of his bond, Elmore would be under house arrest and required to wear a GPS monitor. He also cannot have contact with victims or witnesses connected to the shooting.

This is not the first time Elmore has been in legal trouble. He completed six months of probation in December 2020 for an aggravated robbery conviction.