JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A shooting that took place in Joplin, Missouri, on Tuesday, involving multiple police officers being shot, is now in the hands of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tuesday was a rough day for Joplin, in fact, the kind of crime scene that Joplin hasn’t seen in decades.

It all started with a call to the police around 1:22 p.m. when a caller reported a disturbance near the Buckle store located at E 4th St and Range Line.

When Joplin Police Department (JPD) officers arrived at the store’s parking lot, the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. That individual was next spotted at E 9th St and Connecticut Ave, which led to more shots being fired between the suspect and officers.

The JPD Assistant Chief said that three officers were injured and transported for medical treatment, as well as the suspect. There is no update on their conditions.

Police have not been specific about the details that started it all. However, a press briefing will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Joplin City Hall.

It is important to note that police are saying there is no danger to the general public at this time.

The community has already begun to rally together. There is a prayer vigil scheduled to be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in Cunningham Park, and Missouri Senator Bill White called for a moment of silence in the Senate this afternoon in the wake of these shots fired.

We will be following this with the latest updates as they become available.