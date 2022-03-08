JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – The Joplin Police Department (JPD) has provided an update on the condition of three officers and the suspect involved in Tuesday’s shooting.

According to JPD, one officer is in critical condition, the second officer is in serious but stable condition, the third officer has succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect has died from their injuries.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near E 4th St and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance.

Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near E 9th St and Connecticut Ave and fled on foot. They proceeded to fire shots at officers once again and injured a third officer.

Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him. All those who were injured were then taken to a local hospital.

The community held a prayer vigil for the officers Tuesday evening in Cunningham Park.

A press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Joplin City Hall with further updates.