Judge: Massage therapist for Kansas athletes bound for trial

This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Shawn O’Brien. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who provided massages for female athletes at the University of Kansas will have to face trial on charges of sexually abusing a young girl.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny determined on Tuesday that enough evidence existed to take the case against Shawn O’Brien of Lawrence to trial on three felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

He also faces six misdemeanor charges of sexual battery that were filed after the university conducted an investigation during which athletes reported unwarranted touching during massages.

His attorney entered not guilty pleas.

