Judge mulls fate of US researcher who denies Chinese work

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge plans to delay ruling on a motion to dismiss the indictment against a researcher in Kansas accused of secretly working for a Chinese university.

During a motion hearing Monday for Fenglin “Franklin” Tao, government attorneys told U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson they plan to file a superseding indictment next week in the case.

The government alleges that Tao, a visiting professor at the University of Kansas, failed to report that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while doing federally-funded research in Kansas.

Tao’s attorneys have asked Robinson to dismiss the indictment because they contend a visiting scholar at Kansas fabricated the allegations against Tao after unsuccessfully trying to extort him. 

