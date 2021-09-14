Judge orders a mental evaluation for man accused of killing Wichita QuikTrip security guard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of killing a Wichita security guard appeared in court Monday.

Laroy West is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Investigators say he shot and killed Will Robinson in May. Robinson was escorting him out of the store for causing a disturbance.

At the hearing, West paced around and interrupted the judge.

“You’re going to have to leave the courtroom. We will continue without Mr. West. He is being disruptive,” said Judge Bruce Brown.

“I ain’t being disruptive. I’m asserting my rights, man,” West responded.

West later returned to the courtroom where the judge ordered him to Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation.