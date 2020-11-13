Judge rules former Olathe teacher will face stalking charge involving 10-year-old student

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled Thursday that a stalking charge will stand against a former Olathe fourth-grade teacher accused of surreptitiously photographing one of his 10-year-old students.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Johnson County judge on Thursday rejected the argument of ex-teacher James Loganbill’s attorney that because the girl didn’t know she was being photographed, she wouldn’t have been fearful of the teacher, invalidating the charge reckless stalking.

Police say the girl’s classmates reported seeing Loganbill secretly taking photos of her from behind in class and on the playground. Investigators say that under questioning, Loganbill admitted taking the photos because he found the girl sexually attractive.

