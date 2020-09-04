Judge sentences Ellsworth man in child sex crimes case

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced an Ellsworth man to more than 40 years in prison on child sex-crime related charges.

In February, a jury convicted Karl Van Nice, 59, of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, whose office prosecuted the case, says the crimes were committed between Sept. 2015 and Jan. 2016.

The Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

LATEST STORIES: