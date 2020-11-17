Judge sentences Kansas man to 10 years for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas attorney general says a former Lane County man has been sentenced for child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

A judge sentenced Geoffrey David Birney, 35, formerly of Healy, to 122 months which is just over 10 years in prison.

Birney entered a guilty plea in October two counts of aggravated internet trading of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators say the crimes happened between Nov. 7, 2018 and March 9, 2019.

Many agencies worked the case, including the Wichita Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, Grandview Plaza Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Topeka office.