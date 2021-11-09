Judge sentences man to life in prison in stabbing death of Wichita doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who admitted to killing his doctor will spend at least 25 years in prison.

Dr. Achutha Reddy (Photo Courtesy Holistic Psychiatric Services)

Tuesday morning, District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Umar Dutt to life in prison for the September 2017 stabbing death of Dr. Achutha Reddy. Reddy was a psychiatric specialist at Holistic Psychiatric Services, 625 N. Carriage Parkway.

Dutt was seeing Reddy at the office the night the murder happened. During a preliminary hearing in 2018, an office worker recalled what she heard and saw that night.

“Doctor (Reddy) told Umar, you’ve got to leave my office,’” the woman said. “But before leaving, he asked Dr. Reddy, ‘Why does God always ask me to kill you?’”

She said Dutt left for a while but came back. Then, a short time later, she heard Reddy call for help.

“And when I opened the door, Umar was standing there with the knife, and doctor was behind the door and (near) the window. There was a whole lot of blood,” she testified.

An office manager separated the two men, and the doctor fled to an alley. Dutt followed. According to an affidavit, Dutt stabbed Reddy approximately 165 times before fleeing. Reddy died from his wounds.

Police later arrested Dutt in the parking lot of the Wichita Country Club.