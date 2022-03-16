HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Winfield teenager on July 4, 2021, and arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against a 13-year-old in February, has been arrested after another sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, the Haysville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jacob DeLeon on suspicion of rape.

Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said that last week a parent reported their juvenile daughter was the victim of non-consensual sexual conduct by DeLeon. The chief said the incident occurred “late in 2021.”

Police say DeLeon and the victim knew each other. The incident happened in Haysville, and no weapons were involved. Several interviews were conducted before making the arrest.

During the incident from July 4 of last year, DeLeon was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say there was an altercation between the teenage victim and DeLeon, and DeLeon shot the teen. The hearing for this case is set for April, along with a jury trial set for May.

Then in February of 2022, DeLeon was accused of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14, stemming from a case in June of 2021.

DeLeon is currently held at the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. The incident is still under investigation. Whitfield said police will turn it over to the district attorney’s office when the investigation is complete.