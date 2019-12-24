July death of 72-year-old Wichita woman ruled a homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An autopsy has been released in the July 15 death of 72-year-old Rita Golden of northeast Wichita.

The manner of death is now listed as homicide.

Details released in the autopsy say Golden suffered from hypertensive cardiovascular disease and an irregular heart.

But it also lists the manner of death as a homicide.

That autopsy says the cause of death is heart disease. But “other significant conditions” include multiple blunt force injuries and possible asphyxia (smothering) to Golden.

District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office released a statement on Tuesday.

“The case was presented to our office on August 19th. The District Attorney requested more forensic evidence at that time,” says the statement. “The final autopsy report was filed (Dec. 23rd) yesterday. Wichita police will present the latest information they have on the case this coming Friday. A charging decision will be made after the evidence is presented.”

While police are not releasing new details, they confirm they will have much more to release on Friday.

Other facts included in the autopsy say a homeless man had been allowed to stay at the home on occasion. It states Rita Golden’s daughter left the home at 9 a.m. on July 15 of this year. It goes on to say the daughter came back that evening to a locked front door. The daughter went around to the back door.

“She entered the residence and found the decedent (Golden) unresponsive on the floor,” according to the autopsy report.

It also says “the decedent (Golden) was clad in a bathrobe and was nude from the waist down.”

A police spokesperson would not say if there is a suspect or what comes next in the investigation. Expect more details to be released on Friday.

