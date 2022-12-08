JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 2,500 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

A news release from the Junction City Police Department says on Dec. 7, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street in Junction City.

Authorities found and seized over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills and over 13 grams of crack cocaine during the search.

The pills that were seized were counterfeit Oxycodone M30 tablets. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says the pills are known as “Dirty 30s,” and over 60% of these counterfeit pills contain a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Two Junction City men were arrested in the incident and booked into the Geary County Detention Facility. They are awaiting their first appearances.