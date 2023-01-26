WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Junction City woman was arrested following a five-month-long investigation after a teenager was found dead from a fentanyl overdose.

Junction City police say on Aug. 22, 2022, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 block of Patriot Dr in Junction City.

When they arrived, they found Caytlin Hinkle, 19, of Junction City, unresponsive. EMS tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be “Acute Fentanyl Intoxication.”

On Jan. 26, over five months since the death, the investigation led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Junction City woman. She was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.

The woman was transported to the Geary County Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond, pending a first appearance in court.