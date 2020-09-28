Junction City woman’s death being investigated as homicide

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Junction City police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide.

Police say Carolina Almendarez Marquez was found dead inside a Junction City home Saturday night. No cause of death was given and an autopsy is scheduled.

Police arrested Michael Chavez in the case a few hours after Marquez’s body was found. He is a relative of Marquez.

Chavez was booked into the Geary County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance. No other details were released.

LATEST STORIES: