JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Junction City police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide.
Police say Carolina Almendarez Marquez was found dead inside a Junction City home Saturday night. No cause of death was given and an autopsy is scheduled.
Police arrested Michael Chavez in the case a few hours after Marquez’s body was found. He is a relative of Marquez.
Chavez was booked into the Geary County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance. No other details were released.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services residence
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler but windy this afternoon
- US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others
- Junction City woman’s death being investigated as homicide
- US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools