KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Jackson County jury convicted a man of killing three people when he was already on parole for murder.

Jurors convicted Victor Sykes, 47, with three counts of first-degree murder in the October 2019, deaths of Larona T. Jones, Larry T. Barnes, and Brandy Jones.

Court documents show Kansas City police officers were near East 46th Street and South Benton Avenue when they heard the gunshots the night of the shooting. As they rolled up to the scene, officers said 35-year-old Lynnsey Jones was holding a rifle and getting into a car.

The same officers arrested Sykes after he tried to run from them.

Upon further inspection, court documents show officers found the body of Larry Barnes in the street. The bodies of Larona and Brandy Jones were located inside a nearby house.

The probable cause statement shows Barnes and Sykes got into an argument outside of the house.

Documents show Sykes yelling at Lynnsey Jones, who was inside the house smoking marijuana with two of the victims. The paperwork shows Sykes had Barnes on the ground and was punching him when he told Jones to shoot Barnes.

Lynnsey Jones later admitted to shooting all three victims, according to court documents.

She is currently serving three life sentences.

Sykes will be sentenced on April 4.