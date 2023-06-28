WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury found a Wichita man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Boone disappeared from his home in the 1300 block of N. Pershing last Thanksgiving Day. He was seen leaving with a man and a woman. The Wichita Police Department said it was “under unusual circumstances.” Boone’s body was found a week later in a rural area southwest of Clearwater.

Police alleged that the two people Boone had last been with were Saul Chavez Valenciana and Tehya Turner. They were both arrested and charged in the case. A probable cause affidavit alleged that they burglarized Boone’s home.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted 32-year-old Valenciana. The judge will sentence him on Aug. 18.

Turner, 19, is still awaiting trial.