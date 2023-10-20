WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in Sedgwick County has returned a guilty verdict for Laroy West.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that West was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was found not guilty of one count of aggravated assault.

The crimes were committed on May 5, 2021. Will Robinson, 39, was a former Wichita police officer and was shot by West after escorting him off the property of the QuikTrip at the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. Robinson later passed away shortly after.

West, who is now 44, had his trial delayed in part due to a judge ordering that he undergo mental evaluations at Larned State Hospital.

Court documents show West was also accused of pointing a gun at a business owner in March 2021.

An owner of the restaurant said he saw a man walking behind the restaurant and through the parking lot. The owner told the man he was trespassing and to leave. He said the man argued with him and pointed a gun at him before finally leaving.

Sentencing for West is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.