Jury finds driver guilty in crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County jury has returned a guilty verdict against the man accused in the crash that killed Wichita radio personality, Don Hall.

The trial for Ray Watkins was relatively quick. A jury was selected Monday and jurors heard opening statements Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, the jurors returned to court with the verdict of guilty of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

Don Hall (Photo Courtesy: KNSS radio)

Hall died in April 2020 in east Wichita near Kellogg and Rock. Watkins was driving south on Rock Road as Hall was driving east on Kellogg. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Court records showed that Watkins refused several sobriety tests at the scene. A probable cause affidavit revealed Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was .243, which is three times the legal limit of .08.

The judge will sentence Watkins on October 29.