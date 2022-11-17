WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man imprisoned for lewd and lascivious behavior in 2020 was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for another crime: the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old in 2015.

James Davis Dayvault (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Sedgwick County officials say James Dayvault was found guilty by a jury of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The jury deliberated for only 33 minutes.

In the 2015 case, court documents show Dayvault sexually abused a girl while she was playing outside after church.

The guilty verdict comes after Dayvault was imprisoned for taking lewd pictures of women and young girls in 2020. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison for that crime. In that case, a neighbor reported seeing Dayvault following young children and photographing them.

During the investigation, police recovered photos on his cellphone that included pornographic images of children and images taken up women’s skirts at various locations in the city, including a local church and department store parking lot.

A judge found Dayvault guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy on Nov. 21, 2019.

After Dayvault’s sentencing in 2020, his DNA was entered into the national database, which connected him to the incident in 2015.