WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in October of 2020 was found guilty of murder by a jury in the death of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran at a motel.

Ricky L. Hollins, Jr., 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.

The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2020. At approximately 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of S. Broadway Ave. A staff member told police they found Duran in the room.

Officers found Duran unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene. Court documents say the cause of death was blunt force trauma and evidence of asphyxia and was classified as a homicide.

Hollins’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.