WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts.

One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. A 32-year-old woman on South Pershing said she was sexually assaulted while at home with her two small children.

She told police a man entered her home around midnight, demanded money, then sexually assaulted her before leaving.

Police also suspect Newborn of a sexual assault on East Boston the previous month.

When police went to Newborn’s apartment at Harry and Webb a few days after the Pershing assault, they said he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them.

SWAT and negotiators arrived, and after a seven-hour standoff, police arrested Newborn.

Judge Jeffrey Syrios set Newborn’s sentencing for Dec. 8.