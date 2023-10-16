Will Robinson with family. (Courtesy of Robinson family)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jury selection is underway for a man accused in the shooting death of a QuikTrip security guard.

Thirty-nine-year-old Will Robinson, a former Wichita Police officer, was shot after escorting a man off of the property of Murdock and Broadway in downtown Wichita on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Wichita police arrested 41-year-old Laroy West on charges of suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Trial for the now 44-year-old West was delayed in part due to a judge ordering that he undergo a mental evaluation. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Since Robinson’s death, QuikTrip has closed the Broadway and Murdock location, which was then sold to Wichita-based Jump Start.