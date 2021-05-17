Jury selection Tuesday in trial of mother whose toddler died from methadone ingestion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial of Kimberly Compass, the mother whose 2-year-old son  Zayden Jaynesahkluah died of a methadone overdose in 2019, is expected to get underway Tuesday.

On May 31, 2019, officers responded to the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of South Broadway, regarding Jaynesahkluah not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kimberly Compass is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Zayden Jaynesahkluah. An autopsy showed the 2-year-old died from ingesting methadone — a prescription used to treat opioid addiction.

Jury selection for the trial continues Tuesday morning and will be followed by opening statements.

