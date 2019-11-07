Juvenile in critical after shooting at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in northeast Wichita that has put a juvenile in the hospital.

It happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday at McAdams Park located between east 13th and 17th streets and Wabash avenue.

Details are still coming in but KSN can confirm that an unidentified juvenile was a victim in the shooting. The juvenile has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and are continuing to investigate by interviewing witnesses, family of the juvenile and processing the crime scene. It is unknown what caused the shooting.

KSN News will bring you more information as this story develops.