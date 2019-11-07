Juvenile in critical after shooting at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in northeast Wichita that has put a juvenile in the hospital.

It happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday at McAdams Park located between east 13th and 17th streets and Wabash avenue.

Details are still coming in but KSN can confirm that an unidentified juvenile was a victim in the shooting. The juvenile has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and are continuing to investigate by interviewing witnesses, family of the juvenile and processing the crime scene. It is unknown what caused the shooting.

