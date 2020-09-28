K-9 chases down Liberal couple who police say robbed Topeka Jimmy John’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Topeka police arrested a Liberal couple Sunday night after police say they robbed Jimmy John’s, crashed their get-a-way vehicle, and were tracked down by a K-9 after fleeing.
According to the department, shortly after 7 p.m. officers responded to 1025 SW Wanamaker Road on a report of an armed robbery.
Employees at the restaurant told police that an unknown man and woman entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money. The pair fled in a truck. The suspects later crashed near I-70 and Valencia Road. A K-9 tracked them down.
Police booked 29-year-old Lekeith M. Mosley and 25-year-old Shelbi P. Ricks on suspicion of aggravated robbery and interference with law enforcement officers. Mosley is also facing attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless driving charges.
