K-9 chases down Liberal couple who police say robbed Topeka Jimmy John’s

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Topeka police arrested a Liberal couple Sunday night after police say they robbed Jimmy John’s, crashed their get-a-way vehicle, and were tracked down by a K-9 after fleeing.

According to the department, shortly after 7 p.m. officers responded to 1025 SW Wanamaker Road on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees at the restaurant told police that an unknown man and woman entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money. The pair fled in a truck. The suspects later crashed near I-70 and Valencia Road. A K-9 tracked them down.

Police booked 29-year-old Lekeith M. Mosley and 25-year-old Shelbi P. Ricks on suspicion of aggravated robbery and interference with law enforcement officers. Mosley is also facing attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless driving charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories