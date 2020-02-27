Kansas AG files felony murder, related charges against McPherson woman

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) − A McPherson woman has been charged with first-degree felony murder and related charges Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Schmidt filed criminal charges against Tina Nicole Brown, 33, Wednesday in connection with the death of Kelly G. Peterson on or about February 24 in McPherson. The charges are one count of first-degree felony murder, one count of felony mistreatment of an elder person and one count of misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer. Bond has been set at $500,000.

Brown is scheduled for a first appearance on March 2 at 2 p.m. in McPherson County District Court.

The attorney general’s office accepted the case for prosecution at the request of the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

