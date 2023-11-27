TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges are being filed against a Kansas man following a recent Amber Alert.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that Jordan Thompson, 24, of Galena, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged assault on two people on Nov. 24 at the Fort Riley military base.

If he is convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.

Thompson and another individual were allegedly involved in a recent Amber Alert where a child was taken from a Fort Riley home at gunpoint, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The situation prompted law enforcement to launch an Amber Alert for the child, who was recovered within an hour in safe condition in Butler County.