Kansas bank robber arrested after multiple city high-speed chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to 154 months in federal prison for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Damon Hammeke, 26-years-old of Leavenworth, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

Hammeke admitted that on November 21, 2017 he robbed Country Club Bank at 2310 south fourth street in Leavenworth.

Hammeke says he entered the bank wearing a white jacket and black mask while carrying a handgun, leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two days following the event, Hammeke lead Tonganoxie police on a high-speed chase through multiple cities and towns before police were able to stop him, following an attempted traffic stop.

Hammeke has previous convictions for drugs, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement according to Kansas Department of Corrections.