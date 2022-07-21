TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment charging a Kansas cattleman with multiple alleged financial crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, KS was indicted on one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations or securities, and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank. Schurle works as an operator of Double S Cattle Company, LLC.

According to court documents, Schurle is accused of selling about 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral in which the FSA has security interest without prior approval.

Schurle is also being accused of allegedly attempting to deposit a $13,452 check into his bank account that was issued to both him and the FSA without getting the check endorsed by the FSA first.

According to court documents, a grand jury also indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to the FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle is scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon and will stand before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. His case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating this case.