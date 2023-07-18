WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A chiropractor has pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita to money laundering.

Timothy Dale Warren, 59, of Haysville, operated Titan Medical Center in Wichita, which provided chiropractic services, sports physicals, and other services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in May 2020 and again in April 2021, Warren submitted false documents to banks so that he could receive two loans under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program under the coronavirus relief bill.

In August 2020, he reportedly converted $35,500 of the money he fraudulently obtained into a cashier’s check that he deposited into a business account at another bank. As part of his guilty plea, Warren admitted that his actions cost the Small Business Administration $145,877.70.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 3. Under federal guidelines, a conviction for money laundering could get a sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

The case against Warren was investigated by the U.S. Department of Defense – Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and IRS – Criminal Investigations investigated the case.