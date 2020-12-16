Kansas City, Kansas, officer shot in arm; suspect at large

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who shot a Kansas City, Kansas, police in the arm and then fled.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Overland Park. Police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said officers had been searching for the suspect most of the day after he was involved in at least one hit-and-run in Wyandotte County.

She says when he was spotted, the suspect got out of his car and began firing at the officer, who returned fire.

The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It is not clear if the suspect was shot.