Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating Christmas homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a Christmas morning homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Fairfax Bluffs Apartments north of Kansas Highway 5 and south of the Quindaro Power Station around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

They found a Hispanic male in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and later died. Police released no further details.

