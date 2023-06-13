TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — A jury convicts a Kansas City man following his arrest during an undercover sex sting.

Steven E. Spradley, 58, traveled from Jackson County, Missouri, to Osage County, Kansas, south of Topeka. According to court documents, he made the trip to have sex with a person he believed to be a 17-year-old girl.

Spradley and the person he believed to be a teenager met online.

The person messaging Spradley ended up being an investigator from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posing as a teenager, according to court documents.

Spradley faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced at a future time.