Kansas City man indicted on Federal drug and gun charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Antonio Wright, 33, Kansas City, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crimes are reportedly to have occurred on May 10, 2020, in Johnson County, Kan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said, if convicted, Wright could face penalties of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge and up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on each of the drug charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

