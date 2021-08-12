Kansas City man indicted on hate crime charge after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Kansas City man who is accused of trying to kill a teenager because of the victim’s sexual orientation.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that Malachi Robinson was charged with hate crime and firearm violations. He allegedly shot the victim on May 29, 2019, causing significant injuries.

If convicted, Robinson would face up to life in prison on the hate crime charge, and a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.

Federal prosecutors did not say where the shooting occurred.