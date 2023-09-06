LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 33-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man pleaded guilty to a 2021 fentanyl death in Douglas County, Kansas.

Daniele Leone on Wednesday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in the fentanyl death of a 32-year-old Lawrence man.

According to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, the conviction stems from an incident that occurred on March 15, 2021, when the victim was discovered unresponsive in a home located in the E. 1300 block of 13th St.

The incident was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Sentencing for Leone is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.