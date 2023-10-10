LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Douglas County, Kansas judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri man for trafficking a controlled substance that resulted in the fentanyl overdose death of a 32-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man.

Judge Stacey Donovan on Tuesday sentenced Daniele Leone, 33, who pleaded guilty in September, to five years and one month for voluntary manslaughter and one year and four months for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Leone also will have to serve three years of post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on March 15, 2021, when the victim was discovered unresponsive in a home located in the 1300 block of E. 13th Street.

The incident was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.