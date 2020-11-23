Kansas City man sentenced to 13+ years in federal prison for selling fatal dose of heroin-fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday a Kansas man was sentenced to 167 months in federal prison for selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to a man who overdosed and died.

Ramon Strickland, 44, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin/fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court records, police in Overland Park, Kan., responded to an emergency call from a parent of an overdose victim on May 23, 2017. A toxicologist determined that the victim died from respiratory distress caused by the effects of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

Heroin is now commonly laced with fentanyl to increase the high. Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times more potent than opium.

Investigators determined that Strickland distributed heroin to the victim on the evening of May 22, 2017.

