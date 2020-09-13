Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting of 41-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman, Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt, said officers were called to the apartment in southeastern Kansas City, Kansas, shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after gunshots were fired.

Officers found the dead man inside with a gunshot wound to the head. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police said a person of interest had been identified in the case and that person was cooperating with investigators.

