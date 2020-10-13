Kansas City police investigating body found in wooded area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a person whose badly decomposed body was found in a wooded area of Swope Park.

Police say officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. Monday, and a person at the scene led officers to the body, which was located just off a road.

Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, but that investigators were able to determine that the victim had suffered significant trauma.

Police are treating the death as a homicide.

Police say an autopsy will need to determine the cause of death. The victim has not yet been identified.

