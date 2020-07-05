Kansas City police: Officer remains in critical condition

Law enforcement officers gather near the site of a shooting Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. A shooting left a suspect dead and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head. The officer was hospitalized for emergency surgery, Kansas City police said on Twitter. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police say an officer who was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect dead is in critical condition and progressing as expected.

Police Spokeswoman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said in an email Saturday that the officer remains in the intensive care unit. Police are not identifying the officer and say his family is asking for privacy. Police were called shortly before 5 p.m.

Thursday to a restaurant where the suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview, was waving a gun, then fled on foot and opened fire on pursuing officers, striking one. A second officer fired back.

