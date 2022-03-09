LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly two years after escaping from prison for less than two hours.

A judge sentenced 38-year-old James Stewart, of Topeka, to a 21-month sentence.

Court documents show Stewart was serving a five-year sentence for aggravated robbery at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He was assigned to a work crew and told to landscape in June 2017.

When the prison bus stopped for tools, Stewart got into a Chevrolet Impala that belonged to the prison. He started driving to his grandparents’ home in Topeka. Police stopped Stewart and arrested him before he arrived at the home.