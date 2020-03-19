Kansas Firefighters Museum burglary: Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help Thursday in solving a burglary to the Kansas Firefighters Museum that took place sometime between March 10 – March 17.

The suspect (s) broke into a separate storage building located in the 1300 block of South Broadway. Among the items stolen were thousands of dollars worth of antique nozzles, sprinkler heads, and unique firefighter themed Beanie Babies.

“This building is historical, and the items stolen mean a lot to the people involved with the museum,” said Crime Stoppers Chairperson, Stacey Kluge. “We hope that someone can provide information that will help law enforcement in this case.”

Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers in one of three ways:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111

• Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app

• Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com