Mugshot of Ron R. Larsen, Jr. provided by the Kansas Dept. of Corrections

LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas inmate is convicted of attacking a Lansing Prison guard nearly a year ago.

Ron R. Larsen, Jr., 37, was found guilty of aggravated battery and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. He will be sentenced next month.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Larsen hit a female corrections officer in the head several times, according to court documents. The officer was knocked unconscious and fell to the floor, where prosecutors said Larsen continued to attack her.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees is the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. According to the union, the officer was on patrol by herself at the time of the attack.

The union said Larsen allegedly used a padlock attached to a belt to repeatedly punch the guard in the face and head.

Documents show the corrections guard suffered fractures to her face, fractured ribs, and a traumatic brain injury. The victim continues to undergo rehabilitation for her injuries.

Two other inmates stepped in and stopped the attack. They pulled Larsen off the unconscious guard, according to court records.

Documents also show Larsen had a plastic baggie of methamphetamine concealed in his belly button at the time of the attack.

After the attack, Larson was transferred from the Lansing Correctional Facility to a prison near Wichita.

According to the records kept by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Larsen has been in and out of prison since 2004 and has a long history of disciplinary actions on his record.

Larsen is currently serving time for a 2017 Johnson County crime spree involving aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and theft.