Kansas kidnapping suspect at large after I-70 chase, Geary County sheriff says

OGDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man wanted in an alleged kidnapping and stolen property case is at large after leading deputies on a chase on I-70 Monday night, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to stop a stolen car with a driver, identified as Joshua Adams Jones, 32, of Ogden, on I-70 near mile marker 291. The sheriff’s office said Jones didn’t pull over and led them on a short chase before crashing the car. He ran from the scene.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department searched for Jones, but they could not find him and decided to call off the search at 9:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office then turned to the public for help finding him to call them at 785-238-2261 or the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

The sheriff’s office said Jones is facing alleged aggravated kidnapping and felony fleeing and eluding.

He is described a 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing shorts, suspenders, and no shirt.

While it did not provide details on the make of the car, the Riley County Police Department also added that it believes the car Jones drove was stolen out of Riley County.