Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel accused of kicking boy in the testicles pleads guilty to 3 charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator accused of kicking a high school student in the testicles has pleaded guilty to three lesser misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

A magistrate judge on Monday placed Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel on a year’s probation under a deal with the local prosecutor.

Samsel also agreed not to use social media for personal purposes or have any contact with two high school students whose complaints led to the charges.

Samsel had faced three higher misdemeanor criminal charges of battery over interactions with the two students, ages 15 or 16, during an April 28 high school art class in his eastern Kansas hometown of Wellsville.

