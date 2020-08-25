Kansas man accused of growing poppy plants for heroin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 43-year-old man has been charged with growing thousands of poppy plants near his north-central Kansas home in order to manufacture heroin.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that Matthew Pfeiffer, of Morganville, was indicted Monday on three drug-related charges.
The indictment alleges that law enforcement officers seized more than 4,000 poppy plants during a search of Pfeiffer’s home in Clay County in June.
The poppies were a type of plant from which heroin may be derived.
