Kansas man accused of growing poppy plants for heroin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 43-year-old man has been charged with growing thousands of poppy plants near his north-central Kansas home in order to manufacture heroin.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that Matthew Pfeiffer, of Morganville, was indicted Monday on three drug-related charges.

The indictment alleges that law enforcement officers seized more than 4,000 poppy plants during a search of Pfeiffer’s home in Clay County in June.

The poppies were a type of plant from which heroin may be derived.

